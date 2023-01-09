Share:

LAHORE-OPPO leads the road to future by showcasing the technology of tomorrow, its high-end flagship products and record-breaking smart technologies at Expo Center to set the trend for upcoming technology. The event sees the introduction of several new cutting-edge technologies developed under OPPO’s Future Vision of safest and fastest charging technology, smart connectivity and an integrated ecosystem.

Members of the public are invited to join the event, to discover more about how OPPO is empowering a better future where everyone can live their best lives. OPPO continues to grow steadily on the global market that brings it on par with its theme of “Open for More” in coming times. OPPO is showcasing its 240W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge Technology, OPPO Pad, OPPO Watch 3 Pro, OPPO TV R1 65, OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO Find N2 on its booth at Future Fest that provides the visitors with a chance to take a glimpse into the future.

OPPO has previously registered its commitment to the empowerment of a better future through INNO day smart initiatives. The event showcased OPPO’s determination to enrich its four Smart Initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all. A number of government officials and tech experts are expected to mark their presence at OPPO booth that will add to learning experience for the visitors. This initiative will provide a potential chance for youth to re-imagine a progressive tech future along with OPPO as the emerging home to future technology.

Talking about this partnership, OPPO representative said, “OPPO’s ulterior motive to take a glimpse into future along with the visitors is to shape the future in accordance with the needs and expectations of its users. This event is also an initiative to take our brand proposition ’Inspiration Ahead’ to the next level by showcasing our flagship and premium quality products. This partnership also brings a chance for youth to connect and develop with brand to reimagine the best possible future of leading technology”.