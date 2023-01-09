Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson on Sunday unveiled glittering trophy for three-match One-Day International series that starts with the first ODI today (Monday) here at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The series is part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.Hoping to start new year in white-ball cricket in good manner, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that they wouldtry to win the series against New Zealand, one of the best teams and having very good combination.

When asked as if he was consulted before Shan Masood appointment as vice-captain and whether or not he would be playing the first ODI, the skipper said that he did not look a pitch yet and would go with the best playing XI. Babar said that they had a brilliant record last year with the white-ball adding that they had won90 to 95 percent matches in T20s and ODIs last year.”The white-ball cricket is totally different from other formats and we will try to carry our momentum and play positive cricket,” he added.

To a question, he said that they had plenty of new faces for ODI series. “Tayyab Tahir and Kamran Ghulam are very excited to be part of the squad and they should grab the opportunity if they are given place in the final XI,” he said. The captain was of the view that bowling had remained Pakistan’s strength and the return of Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani might be helpful for the national team.

To another query regarding players’ NOC to play the foreign leagues, he said: “This is not our concern and the PCB should decide it,however,it is the players right to be given NOC, if they are not part of the national team.”

New Zealand ODI captain Kane Williamson has said that Pakistan is a very strong side and naturally knows these conditions very well. “It is very good opportunity for New Zealand side as well to adjust in different conditions. It is tough challenge against very strong Pakistan side.”

TEAMS (FROM)

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, MHasnain, MNawaz, MRizwan, MWasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner.