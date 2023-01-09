Share:

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

–Marcel Proust

The Sentinelese are the most isolated tribe in the world. They live on a small forested island called North Sentinel and continue to resist contact with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near. This lack of contact is a wise choice considering the amount of tribes that were wiped out in the British’s endeavor to ‘civilise’ the people as well as the fact that they lack the immunity against common diseases like the flu and measles because they have been living in isolation for 55,000 years. From a distance, they look extremely health, proud and strong and often many children and pregnant mothers are seen as well. The Indian government decided to let the tribe remain isolated for their benefit and periodically, boats check whether they are healthy and are still committed to their want of no contact.