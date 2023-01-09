Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has reconstituted a high-powered advisory committee that will work as a think tank and will guide the ministry in policy formulation and implementation.

The Planning Ministry will also release the Pakistan Outlook 2035 report, which seeks to set the target for the country in multiple sectors of the economy and identify policy choices for the policymakers to multiply the socio-economic development of the country.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal will be the chairperson of the 31-member advisory committee. The members of the committee consist of government officials, parliamentarians, leading economic experts, businessmen and educationists from home and abroad. The Secretary Planning, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Standing Committee on National Assembly, Khalid Magsi will be part of the group. Other prominent members include President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh; President OICCI Arif Habib, ex-president LCCI, Chairman Dawood Hercules Corp. Inamur Rehman; Executive Director Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza, Vice Chancellor UAF Dr Rana Iqrar, Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed; Pro VC, Cambridge University Dr Kamal Munir, LUMS professor Dr Samina Khalil, Professor of Economic, at Lahore University of Management Sciences, LUMS, Dr Syed Zahid Ali, and Habib University professor, Dr Aqdas Afzal

The federal secretaries of various Federal Ministries and Divisions will also be invited to the committee meetings as and when needed. The Committee will meet once in each quarter to review the progress in development policy formulation and implementation. The advisory committee will work as a strategic think tank on policy issues to promote public and private interface and develop a participatory approach in decision-making. The committee will help to generate and build consensus on policies and strategies of the Planning Commission. The Committee will also provide input and get feedback from non-government stakeholders to improve the policies and performance of the Ministry. The reconstitution of the Advisory Committee is the latest among a host of steps to involve the stakeholders in the policy making process.

As part of the Turnaround Pakistan plan, the Planning Ministry is all set to unveil a comprehensive long-term development strategy based on 5 Es, including exports, e-Pakistan, equity, energy, and environment.