Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi police, through modern technology E-Police Post Application, checked the record of 684,647 suspicious persons and 462,877 vehicles and managed to recover 1,724 vehicles and motorcycles in 2022.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police also rounded up 983 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 598 court absconders last year. He informed that using Smart Eye/ Hotel Eye Apps, police arrested 300 POs.

He said, the police responded to 139,166 emergency 15 helpline calls and also addressed complaints of 372 citizens who used the Rawalpindi police App.

The 49,587 appointments were given to the citizens who used the traffic app for an appointment for 50 open courts, 62 police officers and 151 Khidmat Markaz.

He further said 2,367 suspicious persons and 3,022 vehicles identified through over 60 CCTV cameras installed at various points were also checked.

Command and Control Center set up at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters which is equipped with modern technology was working round the clock, he said.

All available resources were being utilized for the safety and protection of the citizens, he added.

He further informed that police in their ongoing operations being conducted to net the criminals arrested 7,109 POs wanted in different cases in 2022.

He informed that police also netted 637 gamblers during last year and registered 160 cases besides recovering Rs 3.6 million cash, 545 mobile phones, 70 motorcycles, vehicles and other items from their possession.

Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against fireworks dealers and violators of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act arrested 456 and recovered a huge cache of fireworks items.

He informed that district police also rounded up 25 dacoits wanted in dacoities committed in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

As many as, 2,690 FIRs were registered against drug smugglers and drug peddlers while 2,537 accused were rounded up during last year, he said adding, 1,280 kg hashish, 22 kg heroin, four kg opium, 735 grams Ice drug and 13,000 litres liquor were also seized during different operations.

Police in their crackdowns against illegal weapon holders nabbed 1,885 accused and registered 1,952 cases.

He said that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted special operations against illegal housing societies, particularly in Chontra and Chakri areas and arrested 275 accused besides recovering 59 Kalashnikov, 44 rifles, 36 pistols and a huge quantity of ammunition.

In six cases of kidnapping for ransom, registered in the district, 14 accused were sent behind the bars.

Rawalpindi district police also managed to recover 109 Kalashnikov, 98 rifles, 73 shotguns, 1,705 pistols and a huge quantity of ammunition from the possession of illegal weapon holders.