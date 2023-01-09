Share:

JEHLUM - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that his party was looking forward to restore ties with the establishment. The former federal minister was addressing the media in his hometown, where he voiced his opinions on different issues, including the matter of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence. He made it clear to the PTI s dissident lawmakers, adding that the PTI will have no problem if the party s defectors form their own parties. Talking about the number game in the PA, Chaudhry claimed that the PTI’s number game ahead of CM Elahi’s vote of confidence was complete, adding that the party was eyeing January 11 to deal with the matter in the PA.

Schooling the coalition government, Chaudhry said the coalition government had no plan to deliver for the country, adding that the rulers were now eyeing to get financial aid from friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia. Underscoring the issue of inflation, Chaudhry said the ongoing week witnessed a back-breaking inflation of up to 31 percent, adding that there was also an expectation of the inflation getting increased by another three per cent. Complimenting his own party, Chaudhry claimed the country was not suffering from incitement because of the PTI’s leadership, adding that there was a fear of incitement if the masses poured onto the streets without the leadership.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former information minister Ch Fawad Hussain on Sunday said he had warned that Pakistan would face worst flour crisis in previous November and December. Taking to Twitter, he said despite warnings the coalition government did not pay any heed to the problem. “On July 8, 2022, I warned in the press conference that the worst flour crisis will occur in November and December. Unfortunately, the government and institutions remained engaged in unsuccessful efforts to reduce Imran Khan s political stature for several months,” he further said in the tweet. The PTI leader said like the other problems this flour crisis was also getting out of hands.