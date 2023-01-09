Share:

LAHORE - Following the acute shortage of wheat flour in the province, the Punjab government on Sunday sprang into action and enhanced the monthly wheat quota of flour mills to ensure smooth supply of flour in the market. Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi said that the monthly official quota for the flour mills had been doubly increased to ensure availability of wheat and flour. He added that the sale points had also been doubled across the province.

“Now, 1.84 million flour bags of 10 kg weight each will be available at an official rate on a daily basis across Punjab”, the chief minister said, adding that flour mills will release 26 thousand tonnes of official wheat more than their demand. He claimed that prices of local wheat and flour will decrease significantly by increasing the official quota. Ch Parvez Elahi said that Punjab government was providing subsidies to a common man under Ehsaas Programme so that this benefit can reach up to cities and villages of the province. He further said that poor people were being granted targeted subsidies for the provision of wheat at subsidised rates under Punjab Ehsaas Programme. The CM emphasised that the Punjab government was already ensuring provision of flour to the deserving persons at subsidised rates through Ehsaas Programme. He informed that inclusion in the Ehsaas Programme to get targeted subsidy on flour can be availed through CNIC number. The CM underscored that all essential steps were being taken to ensure provision of flour to the people at the provincial and district level at a fixed price. Meanwhile, people in Punjab and Sindh kept on facing hardships to receive subsidised flour at local shops.

The shortage of four left thousands of people in the lurch as people were seen returning empty-handed from shops. Those who managed to get flour complained that the sellers charged higher than the official rates. Though the sacks of susidised flour were supposed to be available at fixed places of the city, citizens complained of non-cooperation by the suppliers. There were reports that subsidized flour in green bags also was not easily available in the local markets. There were also reports that the subsidised flour was being sold in black market in Rs700 to Rs750 per 10kg insead of Rs648 per 10kg in Punjab. In Lahore, chakki flour was being sold at Rs160 per kg, while 15kg sack was being sold at Rs1,930. According to the market sources, the flour prices are increasing with each passing day. In Sindh, the flour shortage was reported in areas of Mirpur Khas and Daulat Pur.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the rate of 20kg flour bag in Karachi has reached a record Rs2,800-3,000 as compared to Rs1,295 in Islamabad, Lahore and Gujranwala, while the same bag is being sold for Rs1,300-2,880 in Larkana, Sukkur and Hyderabad. In Quetta and Peshawar, these flour bags sell for Rs 1,295 2,700