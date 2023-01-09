Share:

LAHORE - Spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister Fayyazul Hassan Cho­han said on Sunday Punjab gov­ernment and the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership will take legal action against the Election Commission s notifica­tion of new delimmitation of union councils. Taking to twitter, Fayyazul Hassan said he totally rejected the unilateral notifica­tion of new delimitation of UCs by the ECP. The ECP has tried to impose its unilateral decision without public opinion,” he add­ed. ECP’s unilateral decision is based on bad faith and is taking such steps to benefit a specific political party, spokesperson to Punjab CM said. Fayyaz Chohan further said such decisions of the Election Commission are a tantamount to robbing the peo­ple of their right to vote. Elec­tion Commission is even more terrified than the PDM. “The Punjab government and entire PTI leadership will take legal action against this notification,” Chohan affirmed.