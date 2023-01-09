Share:

The root-cause of our problems, that we are facing today, is a lethargic attitude of government towards the core issues that directly or indirectly pose a threat to our politico-economic stability. Unfortunately, government is not taking the political, and especially economic crisis as a serious threat and this lackadaisical attitude will cost us heavily in the near future. The coalition government, for one reason or the other, seems lethargic on the subjects that can give immediate relief to deprived segments of the society. In the present circumstances, the government must take urgent measures for healing the economic hemorrhage and implement long overdue reforms in the system, in addition to providing swift assistance to people living below the poverty line.

As a judicious step, the government should burden the well-off segments of the society with more financial responsibilities and give relief to the poor.

This is the time when reformative measures are needed to get rid of unproductive and dead organisations and divert their resources towards education, science and health sectors. At this critical juncture, remedial measures are necessary to put the nation back on track that can lead us towards progress and prosperity. But so far, the government seems helpless when it comes to taking measures on the issues that can lead to socio-economic stability.

The present spell of recession demands proactive policies and programs to save the country from further financial deterioration. In most of the cases, as we know, failure on the part of government is not due to lack of money, but a lack of will to improve management of the system. As we all know that none of the public sector departments are performing up to the mark and none of them can compete with the private sector in similar responsibilities and undertakings. Even though the government spends much more money on departments of similar nature, and yet these departments lag behind in efficiency and performance, when compared with private sector.

There is a long list of such departments, but the government keeps on feeding them out of taxpayers’ precious money, without evaluating their output at any stage. In fact, the underperformance of these departments is a big question mark on the performance of political leadership that lavishly spends government exchequer without getting the desired results in return. Now, when we are faced with socio-economic threats, we need to move forward with consensus to yield a solution for the good of people and the country. Unfortunately, despite the worst socio-economic conditions, we have no plans to tackle the situation and keep on running the affairs of the country as a matter of routine. We know that every now and then our governments come up with new temporary plans that do not pay dividends because these plans are made for momentary consolation and not for permanent fruition. By and large, as all governments do, this government is also insensitive to people’s needs and I am afraid, in the coming days, unrest among people will increase at a rapid speed. Mainly because, this government has also failed to lead people towards progress and prosperity that people expect from every government that comes in power with new banners and more flashy slogans.

These days we hear different voices coming out from the power corridors of the government, but in actuality this government has not been able to introduce any substantial change on the economic and administrative front. Everything is cruising along in the same manner and there is no sign of breaking the status quo in the country. This is why we can feel the escalating unrest among people and this unrest will darken the politico-economic atmosphere going ahead. For this reason, the government should come out with its proactive plans to solve the common man’s problems and reduce poverty, injustice and inequality.

As we have seen in the past, that governments compromise to maintain the status quo and do not take steps for the supremacy of law and administrative reforms. Apparent, rather than real, tricks that all governments play to please innocent people are the promises that allure but are never fulfilled. These momentary balms add fuel to people’s perturbance and resultantly the country remains in a state of unrest and chaos. The policies of one step forward and two steps backwards would not do any good for the people. We need to introduce permanent reforms for the sake of prosperity, equality and justice. But, as a matter of fact, no reforms can be effectuated without a strong political will.

Our managerial weaknesses have brought us to a very bad situation, and we need to realise that we are left with no option except a surgery, and this time this surgery should not be done with shaky hands. We have consistently failed to run this country as a peaceful and progressive country because we always compromise on rules and regulations for temporary gains. But now, as it is said, it’s never too late to mend, let us mend now and tackle all the issues with firm hands. The issues that are now a serious threat to our peace, progress and prosperity, and that have put us in a position of vulnerability in the region. If the present government wants to remove the widespread ills from its system, it must realise one thing and that is, surgery can’t be performed with shaky hands.