ISLAMABAD - The renowned religious scholar Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passed away in United States on Sunday.

Maulana Thanvi’s son Mohtashimul Haq Thanvi confirmed the news saying that his father had been suffering from cancer for the last six months and was getting medical treatment from Atlanta in the USA.

According to Mohtashimul Haq, Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi was the eldest son of Maulana Ehtishamul Haq Thanvi and was founder of the Jamia Ehtishamia.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the religious scholar.