SUKKUR-After intensified a flour crisis in Sukkur, dacoits looted more than two dozen flour bags from the government stalls established to sell flour at low prices in the city.

According to a report on Sunday, the shortage of flour has increased in Sukkur city and it is even not available at high rates at the shops.

The robbers attacked cheap price flour stalls and looted Rs45,000 in cash and 25 flour bags of 20-kilogram.

District Food Controller (DFC) Sukkur Vishan Das told the media that three robbers looted the cash from a flour stall installed near the public school at gunpoint two days ago and yesterday at least eight robbers attacked a stall and snatched many bags from the staff.

He said that some employees of a private flour mill company were stationed at the temporary flour stall to sell flour at cheap prices.

According to the DFC Sukkur, both incidents have been reported in writing to the DG Food and removed the cheap-price flour stall from Military Road. He said the cheap-price flour stall from the government has been set up near the Police Line. He also confirmed that a policeman will be posted at each stall now.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Food Department has set up 12 stalls for sale of subsidised wheat flour at different places across the district.

According to an official statement issued here on Sunday, under the supervision of concerned Food Inspectors, different Roller Flour Mills have established stalls for the sale of wheat flour at subsidized rate of Rs.65 per kilogram to the people. As per the list shared by the district administration, stalls were set up at Phulleli chowk, Mahar Ali Chowk Latifabad 12, Rabiul Awal Chowk, Isra University Chowk, Tando Jam City, Sheedi Goth Qasimabad, Hussainabad Chowk, Hyder Chowk, Naseem Nagar Chowk, Shoro Goth Rajputana hospital, Pathan colony and Guru Nagar Chowk, the statement said.

Roller Flour Mills including M/S Sukkur RFM, Ghauri RFM, Hyderabad RFM, Al Noor, New Mehran, Sun Shine, Gul Sher, New Sindhi, DM RFM, Preet, Sunway and M/S GS RFM will provide wheat flour on government subsidized rates and flour will be sold at the rate of Rs.650 per 10 kg. The designated Food Inspectors have been directed to ensure wheat flour sale to general public at government fixed rate so that people could be facilitated. Meanwhile, a large number of people were gathered outside wheat flour stalls to purchase flour at subsidized rates.

PSP calls for introducing ration depots system for supply of cheap wheat flour

The Divisional President Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Hyderabad Nadeem Qazi and other office bearers have demanded of the provincial government to open ration depots to ensure the supply of cheap flour to the general public.

In a joint statement issued here on Sunday, Nadeem Qazi, Shoaib Jaffery, Rizwan Gadi and others, while expressing regret over increasing rates of wheat flour, said the inflation had taken away bread from the reach of common people. They said that due to the increasing rush at the cheap flour stalls, people were getting injured every day, while in Mirpurkhas, one person was crushed to death in the crowd. The PSP leaders said if the government cannot provide cheap flour to the people, then it should introduce a ration depot style system to save them from trouble.