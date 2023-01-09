Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, are expected to spend over Rs 113.8 billion on the upgradation of gas transmission and distribution systems in their respective operational areas across the country during the current fiscal year. “The gas companies have planned to invest Rs 27,669 million on transmission projects, Rs 77,484 million on distribution projects, and Rs 8,746 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs 113,899 million during the fiscal year 2022-23,” according to an official document available with APP. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has planned to lay 9,605 kilometer transmission and distribution pipelines, while Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1,102-kilometer pipelines to improve their efficiency and smooth supply of gas to domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers. The available statistics indicate that Pakistan has an extensive gas network with more than 13,513 KM transmission, 155,679 KM distribution, and 41,231 KM service gas pipelines to cater to the requirement of millions of consumers.