All educational institutions in Punjab reopened on Monday after winter break despite severe cold weather in parts of the province, particularly in Lahore.

On Sunday night, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas rejected the fake news about extension in winter vacation. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Schools are open tomorrow. All the rest are FAKE NEWS. Believe this. Welcome back”.

Earlier, parents and teachers demanded extension in the vacation due to ongoing winter break. However, the minister turned down the request, saying: “We used to go to school in the same weather and never complained. What is wrong with this generation”.

“Why are parents/teachers/students wanting more winter holidays. We used to go to school in the same weather and never complained. What is wrong with this generation - no one wants to do anything! Specially study,” he had said in a tweet.

Schools children in the Punjab capital reached schools amid dense fog on Monday as the mercury dropped to 7 °C in morning.Last week, all private and public educational institutions reopened in Sindh and plain areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.