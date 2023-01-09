Share:

Militants continue to carry out attacks against security forces as a police constable was martyred and another suffered gunshot wounds when militants attacked a police patrol in Bannu, while villagers and police repulsed yet another attack on a police post in Lakki Marwat district on the night between Friday and Saturday. In a separate incident, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police claimed to have killed four alleged militants during an intelligence-based operation in Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar on Saturday. These instances show that despite steps being taken to push back against the militants, this will once again be a costly war as innocent blood continues to be spilt.

In Bannu, a police mobile came under a gun and bomb attack in the Domel area. An encounter ensued where the attakcers were fired on, but both the assailants managed to escape. Such incidents show the capability and resources at the disposal of the TTP, as it is able to conduct attacks consecutively, and its fighters are able to hold off law enforcement personnel due to the heavy weapons at their disposal.

During the Lakki Marwat attack, police along with residents pushed back against the attackers at a key police post in Shahtora Takhtikhel area near Serai Naurang town. Despite using a combination of light and heavy weapons to breach the police post, the militants faced tough resistance from the cops deployed there. It is important to note that the police post near Serai Naurang is of vital importance as it was established to maintain law and order and stop the infiltration of militants to the district from the adjacent subdivisions of the tribal districts. While it is heartening to see the villagers take up arms, this should not be required of the citizenry in the first place, and it is unfortunate to see the current state of affairs.

Meanwhile, the TTP’s leader, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsood, has indicated that his outfit is still amenable to a ceasefire agreement with the government. The leader further added that the group is open to seeking guidance from religious scholars regarding their strategy and tactics. We cannot fall for this trap again as these statements are only coming out because of the military and intelligence crackdown that is underway. This is just another attempt at regrouping and adapting to the changing conditions. there is no room for any negotiations, unless they lead to a complete surrender without any conditions. Further, the religious community should also adopt an unequivocal stance, and not allow the TTP to frame the narrative in a manner which conveys that the group is adhering to any religious guidelines.