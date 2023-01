Share:

ISLAMABAD - Different sections of motorways were closed Sunday due to dense fog. According to the motorways police, Motorway (M-2) was closed from Lahore to Kot Momin due to fog. Lahore-Multan Motorway from Faizpur to Darkhana was also closed. Motorway (M-4) was closed from Pindi Bhatian to Faisalabad. Motorway (M-5) was closed from Sher Shah to Zahir Pir. Motorway (M-11) from Lahore to Sambrial was also closed due to thick fog.