SIALKOT - A mega project of laying sewerage line on Khawaja Safdar Road has been started under the Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP). The project has been launched in collaboration with the Punjab government and Asian Development Bank (ADB). The four and a half kilometers long sewerage line project would be completed in six months. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi visited the site near Kakaywali and reviewed the pace of work. On the occasion, PICIIP City Manager Ali Khan gave a briefing. The Deputy Commissioner said that pipeline starting from Kakaywali would have a diameter of minimum 48 inches and maximum 66 inches, for which 15 to 22 feet deep digging would be carried out. He said the construction work of Kashmir Road was going on rapidly, which would be completed by January 31. He expressed his displeasure over delay in the work of tuff tiles on Khadim Ali Road.