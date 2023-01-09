Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has submitted a report containing the five-year financial plan to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Dec 17 rejected the plea of PIA seeking permission to recruit 200 employees, including 80 pilots. The apex court has asked PIA to submit a detailed report in this regard. The supreme court has put a ban on new recruitment in PIA since 2018. PIA submitted the report through its counsel Salman Akram Raja in the apex court. The report, prepared on the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s recommendations, revealed that PIA is facing an extreme shortage of professional and skilled employees in the areas of flight operations; services; information and technology; and finance. “Total separation of employees in PIA since 2018 is 5,793 out of which 1,199 employees pertain to flight operations (pilots), flight services (cabin crew), finance, and IT department.