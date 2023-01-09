Share:

LAHORE - President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujat Hussain claimed on Sunday that the Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved, and there was no likelihood of elections soon. Shujat stated this while talking to JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri who called on him here to inquire after his health. His statement comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided not to dissolve the Punjab Assembly until the outcome of the Lahore High Court’s decision in Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s de-notification case. During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujat and JUI-F Senator discussed the current political situation Punjab. The issues relating to likely dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and the trust vote to be sought by the chief minister also came under discussion. The PML-Q president told the JUI-F leader that he did not see elections in the near future as the Punjab Assembly was not going to be dissolved. He also reiterated his commitment to stand by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in all circumstances. Speaking to the delegation, the PML-Q chief said it is the responsibility of the provincial governments to take action against hike in prices of essential commodities.