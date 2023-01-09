Share:

SYDNEY-South Africa dug deep and denied Australia a 3-0 series sweep with a battling draw in the rain-disrupted third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, finally finding some fight on the final day of a miserable tour.

The hosts, who declared on 475-4 on Saturday to try and force a result, dismissed South Africa for 255 in their first innings after lunch to enforce the follow on, but came up short in their bid to bowl out the tourists again.Sarel Erwee and Temba Bavuma guided the Proteas to stumps on 106-2, enabling South Africa to take something out of the series after being thoroughly outclassed in the first two matches in Brisbane and Melbourne.

It was the first draw in 47 Tests for South Africa going back to a match against New Zealand in Hamilton in March 2017.Australia will still take huge confidence out of a dominant home summer in which they also beat West Indies 2-0 before putting South Africa to the sword.Australia’s hopes of sweeping both series and securing a place in June’s World Test Championship final were dashed in the main by the Sydney weather that took the best part of two days out of the final Test.

Tailenders Simon Harmer (47) and Keshav Maharaj (53) played a big part too under sunny skies on Sunday, with a partnership of 85 for the eighth wicket, which extended South Africa’s first innings well into the afternoon.Paceman Josh Hazlewood (4-48) removed them both in a dazzling post-lunch spell and Nathan Lyon sent back Kagiso Rabada with a diving catch from his own bowling to bring an end to the innings and give Australia a first innings lead of 220.

Dean Elgaropened the second innings but was soon dismissed to continue his terrible run of form. He scored 10 runs. Hazlewood clean-bowled Klaasen for 35 a couple of overs later with a peach of a delivery, but opener Erwee (42*) and Bavuma (17*) successfully fought the rearguard action until Cummins conceded the draw.

Scores in brief

SOUTH AFRICA 255 and 106-2 (Erwee 42*, Bavuma 17*, Hazlewood 1-9) drew with AUSTRALIA 475-4d.