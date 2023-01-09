Share:

Sindh Public Service Commission is one of the major platforms of Pakistan for the youth of Sindh to gain their desired jobs after passing competitive examinations. But unfortunately, SPSC has remained a most controversial commission for the last few years over the lack of transparency, quality, and merit.

Recently, a suspension made by High Court Sindh on its form declaring it ultra vires to the Constitution, SPSC has once again been functionalized under the new act 2022 and has started announcing new positions for recruitment in different departments. Before the advertisement of new jobs, priority should have been given to the pending job announcement. There were several positions that were announced from time to time before the suspension order. They are still pending or in their initial stage. Instead of taking examinations of those positions, every day new position are being advertised which is totally injustice to the youth.

Several positions as such Probation Officer/Parole Officer, Head Master/Head Mistress, TEO, ADEO, and other jobs were announced and candidates in thousands had applied for the said jobs. Million rupees were collected in form of challans from the candidates from time to time. SPSC after becoming active under the new law has not declared any status regarding previous jobs. Instead, it has continuously been advertising new positions.

Sindh province is the most urbanized province in Pakistan. In such circumstances, the youth of Sindh has not only spent their money on jobs, they have also lost their age for long-waited tests and interviews and are still waiting.

With the amendments and new reforms in act of SPSC 2022, the High Court Sindh should also have made some amendments for the youth of Sindh, especially in their age relaxation and affordable challan fee. For candidates who had applied for several positions, their preparation, money, and time all ended in smoke. In recently announced positions, most of the candidates are once again in doubt about whether the tests will be taken or not. Will their studies and preparation be fruitful or once again or it will be only a way of earning money in the shape of collecting challans in millions?

Through this platform, the concerned authorities, especially the Chairman of SPSC are requested to declare the status of previously announced jobs and facilitate the candidates. Candidates who are under great stress should be given some relaxation in age, qualification, and chalan fee. Priority should be given to the previously advertised jobs to avoid any distress and anxiety.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Dadu.