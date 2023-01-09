Share:

KARACHI-Three children, including two sisters, burned to death when a fire broke out in an Orangi Town shanty late on Friday night, police said on Saturday. Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan SHO Ghulam Nabi Afridi said that the parents had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in MPR Colony of Orangi Town leaving behind their children at a shanty house in Mianwali Colony.

He said a teenage boy set fire to some wooden stuff to keep house occupants warm in the cold weather, but later on he left the home.

When he returned back after a while, the fire had engulfed his shanty, which got beyond the control of the 14-year-old boy to put out. Neighbours tried to put out the fire but by the time, the fire was doused, all three children, aged between two and four years, had died inside the shanty house. The victims were identified as sisters Aqsa and Azma and their close relative Mohammed.