LAHORE - A ‘tortured’ body of a six-year-old boy has been found in a toilet in City, police said on Sunday. As per details, the body of the boy was found in the toilet of a house located in Nishtar Colony. As per police, the stepmother of the six-year-old Umar said in her statement that her son died after falling in the washroom. The body has been moved to a hospital for autopsy, the police said as it found tortured marks on the corpse. Earlier in the month of February, last year, the dead body of a missing child was found from the water tank of a house in Karachi’s Korangi. A seven-year child who went missing from his house on February 1 morning was found dead in the afternoon from a water tank at some distance from his home