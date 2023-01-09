Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the onset of snowy sea­son, a number of tourists from across the country have start­ed visiting the hilly areas of the country to enjoy the enhanced beauty of nature during snow­fall. Despite biting cold, a great rush of tourists was witnessed on Sunday at popular tourism destinations including Mur­ree, Malamjaba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Hunza, Ziarat, Chitral and Kashmir, like ev­ery year.

A large number of families have planned to visit these ar­eas with their families to en­joy the picturesque beauty of hilly areas and enjoy snowfall, taking advantage of winter va­cations announced by the au­thorities till January 8.

Chief Executive Karakoram Explorers Mubarak Hussain told APP that number of local as well as international tour­ists was witnessing significant increase after the first snow­fall of the season.

He said that at some desti­nation’s visitors were facing issues related to lodging and increased rates as number of hotels and other businesses had already been closed be­fore the start of the current snowfall spell in November.

He said that taking advan­tage of the winter vacations, a number of families were visiting tourist destinations but they should ensure safety measures before travel.

He told that Naran-Kaghan road was closed since Novem­ber 2022, and the only avail­able route to these destina­tions was Karakoram highway.

He advised the visitors to check weather advisory, road situations and routs before leaving for these destinations.

Salma Kanwal, a mother said that snowfall was the favorite time of our children and they were much excited for play­ing in snow, making snowman and taking selfies to share with their friends. She said that Paki­stan was very beautiful country with diverse weathers and lo­cations to explore which was a great attraction not only for the local visitors but we also had seen number of international tourists who were visiting these places and enjoying weather.

Ali Raza, a student who is visiting northern areas to en­joy snowfall, said that due to winter vacations and snowfall there was huge rush of visitors in Swat. “Many hotels are al­ready booked and we only can get one room for seven peo­ple on double price. He urged the authorities to take seri­ous action against the profi­teers are taking advantage of the situation and taking mul­tiply the prices of rooms, food and other facilities. Keeping in view the weather conditions and increased visitors towards tourist destinations, Pakistan Tourism Development Corpo­ration (PTDC) has issued advi­sory and directed the visitors to adopt precautionary mea­sures to avoid inconvenience and save lives. According to PTDC, tourist are advised to use extra warm cloths, keep the window of the cars open for fresh air and continually clean snow from the exhaust pipe of vehicles. The tourists are also asked to switch off the engine while standing still and not use heaters for more than 10 minutes in an hour.