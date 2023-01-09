Share:

LAHORE - The much-hyped trust vote is not on the agenda as the Punjab Assembly is meeting today amid uncertainty about the fate of the provincial legislature. Punjab Assembly Speaker had earlier rescheduled the Assembly session for January 9 (today) to enable the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi to obtain a vote of confidence from the Assembly as advised by the Punjab governor. The announcement from the PTI to seek confidence from the Assembly before the court hearing triggered a numbers’ game among the stakeholders.

The PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari along with two provincial ministers from Sindh sat in Lahore for over a week to woo the disgruntled PTI leaders to abstain from voting on the voting day. He also held meetings with PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain and the PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif to form a joint strategy to defeat the PTI-led alliance in Punjab.

Zardari managed to change the loyalties of three to four PTI lawmakers and went back. A PML-Q woman MPA under the influence of Ch Shujat Hussain was also one of them.

But in the meanwhile, differences emerged between the PTI and the PML-Q leadership over the matter as Ch Parvez Elahi announced that there was no need to get a trust vote from the assembly on governor’s advice. Reportedly, Ch Parvez Elahi pleaded before the PTI leadership that they were short of numbers in the first place, and secondly, it might weaken their case in the court if the governor’s order regarding trust vote is implemented.

“After all what was the point in challenging the governor’s orders in the court if they were to be implemented in any way before the judicial verdict”, this was the line of argument by Ch Parvez Elahi, according to sources.

Eventually, the PTI was forced to take a U-turn on its earlier decision to seek a confidence vote from the assembly before January 11, the date when the court resumes hearing on Ch Parvez Elahi’s petition against governor’s orders denotifying him as the chief minister.