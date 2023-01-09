Share:

LAHORE-Brilliant batting by Muhammad Waqassteered Ludhiana Gymkhana to a 23-run victory over Apollo Club in the 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament’sfifth matchplayed here at Model Town Greens ground on Sunday.

Ludhiana Gymkhana, put into bat first, played aggressively and posted a huge total of 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Waqas was hero of the day as he batted with great authority and hammered 53-ball89 runs with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Asim Ali Nasir (17), Zeeshan Khan (15) and Muhammad Usama (15) also batted well and contributed significant runs in their team’s total, making it a decent one. Asad Rafique took two wickets for Apollo Club while Nisar Ahmad, Afaq Khan, M Rameez and Abyaz Rizvi got one wicket apiece.

Apollo Club though started their run-chase well but their middle order failed to contribute well and despite some serious efforts from the lower order, they couldn’t reach the target, thus scoring only 145-8 and losing the match by 23 runs. Hashim Ibrahim scored 29 runs, M Akhlaq 21 and Asad Rafique unbeaten 20. Fahad Munir and Danish Mushtaq bagged two wickets each for Ludhiana Club.

For his outstanding batting performance,Muhammad Waqas of Ludhiana Gymkhana was declared player of the match. Today (Monday), three matches will be played at 11:00 am. Cricket Center will take on Model Town Whites, Model Town Club will play against Prince Club while Township Whites will compete against Lucky Star Club. a