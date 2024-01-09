20th annual convocation of the SZABIST University held

KARACHI - The 20th annual convocation of the SZABIST University (Karachi Campus) was held on 5th & 6th January, 2024 at Expo Centre, Karachi. Chief Guests of the occasion were Madad Ali Sindhi (Caretaker Federal Minister, Ministry of Education and Professional Training,) and Muhammad Ahmed Shah (Caretaker Minister for Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection- Sindh, and President of Arts Council). President, SZABIST University Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali opened the convocation and degrees were conferred to 1,750 students including21 PhD students. Thirty-three gold medals and twenty-six silver medals were awarded to the deserving recipients. Five hundred and nineteen students’ names have been placed on the “Chancellor’s Honor List” for securing CGPA equal to or greater than 3.50. The convocation ceremony was attended by more than 5000 people comprising of SZABIST University Board of Governors, management, faculty,staff, graduates, parents, educationists, guests, print/ electronic media and supportive/ committed partners. The convocation ceremony was covered by SZABIST Radio broadcasting service (ZABFM). Live coverage of the event was broadcasted on SZABIST University official You- Tube and Facebook page.