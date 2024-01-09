484 literacy schools set up in Khanewal district

KHANEWAL - District Education Officer (Literacy) Ms Fauzia Hameed Chaudhry said on Monday that the Punjab government’s target of establishing 484 literacy schools has been achieved in Khanewal district.

She told media persons that nonformal schools were functioning properly, enhancing the literacy rate in the district and added that a 12.27 per cent increase was witnessed in enrolments at these schools during the last calendar year 2023. The official who had won the best teacher award presented to her officially at a ceremony in Lahore recently and was credited with adding 68 learners, said that the literacy schools registered a 10 per cent increase in successful passed-out learners in 2023.

5-DAY ANTI-POLIO DRIVE STARTS IN DISTRICT

A 5-day campaign to eradicate polio has been formally started in Khanewal district with the support of the health department and WHO under the administration of the district administration here on Monday.

For the campaign, 2,582 teams have been set as the target of immunizing 586 thousand 796 children.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu checked the teams on the first day and encouraged the polio workers who are working on an important cause in severe cold weather.