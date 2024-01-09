5 killed in family ambush, expatriate shot in separate robbery in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Five people, including two girls aged 8 and 12, were killed, and another was injured in an armed attack on a car on Chihan Bridge, Chakri Road. The attack occurred as the family was heading to court for a murder case hearing, sources informed on Monday. The motive behind the attack is believed to be an old feud. The assailants fled the scene.

In a separate incident of street crime, three robbers, disguised in police uniforms, fatally shot an expatriate who resisted during a robbery attempt in Afshan Colony. These two violent incidents have shocked the city, with police rushing to the crime scenes to gather evidence and record eyewitness statements.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the six murders in two separate incidents and has directed the SPs of Saddar and Potohar Divisions to apprehend the perpetrators. The attacks occurred within the jurisdictions of the Chontra and Race Course Police Stations.

The victims, identified as Master Muhammad Atif, Shujah Younas, Muhammad Saqib, Falak Sher, Tabinda, and Anabia, were en route to a court hearing when their rivals, Naheem Sultan and Sher Ali, ambushed and opened fire on their vehicle on Chihan Bridge. The attack resulted in three deaths on the spot, with three others injured. The assailants escaped, and the victims were taken to DHQ Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment. Two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

The deceased were identified as Master Muhammad Atif (46), Shuja Younas (27), Muhammad Saqib (41), Tabinda (12), and Anabia (8), while Falak Sher (8) was injured in the attack. A police spokesperson stated that the attack stemmed from an old grudge, and the court was hearing a murder case against the attackers.

A heavy police contingent was deployed to maintain order, and efforts are underway to capture the fleeing suspects.

In the second incident, three robbers, posing as police officers, attacked a car on Range Road, killing a UK returnee. The victim, Tasaraf Mehmood, had just arrived from the UK and was traveling with his cousin and cousin’s six-year-old daughter when they were intercepted. The robbers stole cash, foreign currency, travel documents, and other valuables. The victim was critically injured and died while being transported to the hospital.

SP Potohar and the SHO of PS Race Course, Raja Iftikhar, are investigating the case, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify the robbers. The DC Rawalpindi and SSP Operations visited the victim’s in-laws’ house, assuring them of prompt police action.