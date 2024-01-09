AC indicts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

An accountability court indicted on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the decision during a hearing in the case today which was conducted in Adiala jail.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Amjad Pervez, Special Prosecutors Irfan Bhola, Sohail Arif and others appeared in the court.

Imran Khan and his wife have been named in the list of accused for possessing gifts received from international dignitaries, which they were obligated to deposit in the Toshakhana.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.