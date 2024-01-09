Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

All Covid variant patients fully recovered: minister

All Covid variant patients fully recovered: minister
Web Desk
11:46 AM | January 09, 2024
National

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday confirmed four cases of a new variant of Corona, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant.

In a statement, the health minister said that all patients have recovered as they have mild symptoms.

Dr Nadeem Jan, the caretaker health minister, assured that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

 In response to the emergence of JN1, Border Health Services, alongside national and provincial health authorities and laboratories, are on high alert to ensure robust disease surveillance.

Rigorous screening measures have been implemented at international airports across entry and exit points.

The minister said international airports have an effective screening system at all entrances and exits.

He stated that the Border Health Services Department is implementing the recommendations of International Health Regulations. He said that the federation and provinces are fully alert. He added 90 per cent of Pakistan’s population have already been vaccinated.

Saudi Crown Prince stresses importance of stopping Israel’s war on Gaza in talks with Blinken

Nadeem Jan asked citizens to use masks, distance and other precautions to avoid spreading diseases like COVID-19 or flu in winter.

 
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024