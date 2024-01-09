All Covid variant patients fully recovered: minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday confirmed four cases of a new variant of Corona, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant.

In a statement, the health minister said that all patients have recovered as they have mild symptoms.

Dr Nadeem Jan, the caretaker health minister, assured that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

In response to the emergence of JN1, Border Health Services, alongside national and provincial health authorities and laboratories, are on high alert to ensure robust disease surveillance.

Rigorous screening measures have been implemented at international airports across entry and exit points.

The minister said international airports have an effective screening system at all entrances and exits.

He stated that the Border Health Services Department is implementing the recommendations of International Health Regulations. He said that the federation and provinces are fully alert. He added 90 per cent of Pakistan’s population have already been vaccinated.

Nadeem Jan asked citizens to use masks, distance and other precautions to avoid spreading diseases like COVID-19 or flu in winter.





