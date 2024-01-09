Another video on May 9 riots surfaces exposing miscreants

ISLAMABAD - Another powerful video related to 9th May 2023 violence has emerged which clearly exposed miscreants of a particular political party ransacking Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi. According to the video, on 9th May security situation deteriorated as miscreants from a specific group launched a shameful attack on the Cardiology Institute in Rawalpindi, resulting in chaos and destruction of the premier health facility of the country.

In the video, armed elements affiliated with a particular political group can be seen storming the Cardiology Institute AFIC (Heart Hospital) in a disgraceful manner, causing mayhem both inside and outside the hospital, with shattered glass and flames visible in the footage.

Suspected extremists, as shown in the CCTV footage, vandalized medical equipment and other facilities, committing blatant acts of looting within the hospital premises. The group is also observed setting motorcycles and parked cars on fire.

The footage clearly reveals that the attackers spared no effort to desecrate the walls and rooms adorned with images of the martyrs, particularly those who received the Nishan-e-Haider.

With chants of rebellion, they targeted the Army Welfare Trust Rawalpindi’s building, setting it ablaze.

The direct assault on the hospital and agricultural institutions serves as a grim example of the extremist tendencies within this specific group.

Analysts believe after these evident displays of violence, the demand for exemplary punishments according to the law becomes paramount to deter those involved from further such actions.