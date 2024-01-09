Anti-polio drive postponed in Tank, DIK

PESHAWAR - The ongoing polio vaccination drive launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday has been postponed temporarily in two districts of the KP province.

According of a statement issued here by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), the polio vaccination campaign has been postponed in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts due to security concerns.

The new date for 5-days polio vaccination for Tank district would be January 15, while January 22, has set for D I Khan district.

It is to be mentioned here that first polio vaccination drive started on January 8 to cover the entire region of KP except Lakki Marwat, Upper and Lower Orakzai. The schedule for the 2nd phase for Lakki Marwat, Upper and Lower would be launched on January 15 till 19.

As per details, a total of 7.4 million children would be administered polio drops and for this, some 32,000 teams would be deployed in different areas to complete the task.