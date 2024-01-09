Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Asif Zardari condemns terrorist incident in Bajaur

Agencies
January 09, 2024
KARACHI  -  Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday vehemently condemned a terrorist incident in Bajaur. He said that volunteers in the field for the eradication of polio are being targeted. While expressing his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the police officers on duty, he said that they were the brave policemen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Asif Zardari said that the nation was proud of them. He also expressed his sympathy and offered condolence to the bereaved families of the martyred policemen and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

