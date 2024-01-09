Attock police nab major drug smuggler

ATTOCK - Attock Khurd police arrested an interprovincial drug smuggler, Tahir Mehmood from Khushab, and recovered 16.8 kg of chars. The seizure occurred during a routine check of a Hiace coming from KP. A case has been registered against Mehmood. In another incident, Constable Shakir returned Rs 35000 and an original CNIC to its rightful owner, found unattended in Pindigheb City. Additionally, a fatal accident within Pindigheb police station’s jurisdiction resulted in the death of Abid Hussain, with his wife, son, and two daughters sustaining life-threatening injuries.