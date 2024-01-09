Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Attock police nab major drug smuggler

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -  Attock Khurd police arrested an interprovincial drug smuggler, Tahir Mehmood from Khushab, and recovered 16.8 kg of chars. The seizure occurred during a routine check of a Hiace coming from KP. A case has been registered against Mehmood. In another incident, Constable Shakir returned Rs 35000 and an original CNIC to its rightful owner, found unattended in Pindigheb City. Additionally, a fatal accident within Pindigheb police station’s jurisdiction resulted in the death of Abid Hussain, with his wife, son, and two daughters sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024