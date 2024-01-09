Awais Khakwani meets Aleem Khan, joins IPP

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has praised the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the lifelong disqualification of politicians. He extended congratulations to former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Patron In Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Jahangir Khan Tareen, who can now actively participate in national politics. Additionally, Abdul Aleem Khan was visited by Muhammad Awais Khan Khakwani from PP 236 Vehari, who announced his decision to join the IPP along with all his colleagues. It is noteworthy that Muhammad Awais Khan Khakwani will be the candidate for the Punjab Assembly from PP-236 Vehari for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Abdul Aleem Khan, while congratulating Awais Khan Khakwani, emphasized that the IPP’s manifesto provides a clear roadmap for improvement and aims to offer maximum facilities to the poor and marginalized sections of society. He stressed the importance of every citizen playing a role in the progress and prosperity of the country. Awais Khan Khakwani expressed full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, pledging to work tirelessly, day and night, to strengthen the IPP in South Punjab and achieve success for the Party in the upcoming general elections.