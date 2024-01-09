Beekeeping workshop concludes at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI - A three-day training workshop titled “Queen Rearing and Good Beekeeping Practices for Sustainable Apiculture” concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). Organized by the Bee Research Unit (BRU) under the Department of Entomology and funded by the PMASAAUR Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), the workshop was attended by 45 participants from across the country. It covered topics like Nosema and Foul Brood management, Bank Financing for beekeeping entrepreneurs, Bees in Crop Pollination, managing Hornets, Bee Eater Birds, Wax Moth, Modern Royal Jelly Production methods, Marketing of Honey, Modern Queen Rearing Methods, Honey Harvesting, and Quality Assurance for Export Markets. The workshop provided hands-on training on Mite identification, frame wiring, wax embedding, pollen and propolis trap usage, candle making, and queen rearing. Speakers included Dr. M. Asif Aziz, Naveed Ahmad Qureshi, Shah Alam, Waqar, SajidIrshad, Dr. Umair Maqsood, Daniyal Iqbal, and Ammara Baloch. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem, emphasized bees’ role in sustainable agriculture and urged participants to use their training for profitable beekeeping. Professor Dr. Tariq Muhtar and Dr. Munir Ahmad also addressed the workshop, highlighting the importance of continuous learning in apiculture.