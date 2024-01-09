Bilawal, US envoy discuss general elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US Ambassador Donald Blome to discuss the forthcoming elections.

Acting US Mission Acting spokesperson Thomas Montgomery said: “In the course of his engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political stakeholders, US Ambassador Donald Blome met with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections.” He added: “They also discussed the strength of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.” Separately, the PPP said Ambassador Donald Blome called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the “discussion between Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US Ambassador Donald Blome regarding the promotion of bilateral relations took place. They also discussed the promotion of trade relations between Pakistan and the United States.”