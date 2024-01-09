British high commissioner calls on political leaders

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Tuesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in Islamabad.

The high commissioner also held meetings with leaders of other political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and MQM-P in Karachi.

Marriott also called on PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. She is also scheduled to have meetings with the Istekham-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders in the coming days.

According to a statement, the British high commissioner discussed with the leaders the matters of mutual interest.

They also discussed elections in Pakistan and economic ties between the two countries.