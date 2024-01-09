British High Commissioner meets Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

LAHORE - The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, met with Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif on Monday evening. The meeting was also attended by former Prime Minister and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

As per a media release from PMLN’s information wing, the meeting delved into discussions on matters of mutual interest. Nawaz Sharif conveyed to the British envoy that a robust relationship between Pakistan and Britain was beneficial for both nations. Highlighting the significant role of Pakistanis residing in Britain in fortifying the friendship between the two countries, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the urgency of enhancing relations across various domains, including trade and investment.

The British High Commissioner shared insights with the PML-N leaders regarding her meetings with various political parties in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Marriott underscored the importance of conducting inclusive elections on February 8 for Pakistan’s future. Additionally, she extended congratulations to the leader of the Muslim League (N) on his acquittal in various cases.