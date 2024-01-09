Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker PM asks UNICEF to formulate new strategy for education of out-of-school children in Pakistan

Caretaker PM asks UNICEF to formulate new strategy for education of out-of-school children in Pakistan
Web Desk
2:12 PM | January 09, 2024
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to formulate a new and effective strategy for the education of out-of-school children in Pakistan.

Talking to the UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil in Islamabad today, he noted that illiteracy can significantly be reduced in the country by providing access to the latest information with the help of tablets to the students of backward areas of the country. He extended support to the UNICEF's initiatives of introducing technology in the education sector in the backward areas of the country.

The Prime Minister assured to provide all possible facilities for the UNICEF's projects aimed at generating employment opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of UNICEF's initiatives for the education sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir despite severe criticism from India.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar described the role of UNICEF in Pakistan's anti-polio campaign as of special importance. He said due to the mutual cooperation of the government of Pakistan and organizations like UNICEF, a positive change is being seen in the public attitude towards anti-polio in the country.

IT minister launches Pakistan Startup Fund

The Prime Minister was informed that projects worth about one billion dollars have been executed under the UNICEF in humanitarian aid, clean water and food supply, education, health and other sectors over the last five years.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024