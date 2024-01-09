Caretaker PM asks UNICEF to formulate new strategy for education of out-of-school children in Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to formulate a new and effective strategy for the education of out-of-school children in Pakistan.

Talking to the UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil in Islamabad today, he noted that illiteracy can significantly be reduced in the country by providing access to the latest information with the help of tablets to the students of backward areas of the country. He extended support to the UNICEF's initiatives of introducing technology in the education sector in the backward areas of the country.

The Prime Minister assured to provide all possible facilities for the UNICEF's projects aimed at generating employment opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of UNICEF's initiatives for the education sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir despite severe criticism from India.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar described the role of UNICEF in Pakistan's anti-polio campaign as of special importance. He said due to the mutual cooperation of the government of Pakistan and organizations like UNICEF, a positive change is being seen in the public attitude towards anti-polio in the country.

The Prime Minister was informed that projects worth about one billion dollars have been executed under the UNICEF in humanitarian aid, clean water and food supply, education, health and other sectors over the last five years.