Caretaker PM directs to accelerate privatization of PIA

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has directed to accelerate the process of privatization of PIA and outsourcing of airports’ operations.

Talking to Adviser on Aviation Air Marshal Retired Farhat Hussain, who called on him in Islamabad today, he said transparency should be a priority in the whole process of privatization of PIA and outsourcing of airports’ operations.

During the meeting, the Adviser informed the Prime Minister in detail about the affairs of his ministry and the reforms in the aviation sector.

The Prime Minister said one of the top priorities of the government is to protect the national treasury from the losses inflicted by state owned institutions. He further said there is a vast potential for investment in Pakistan's aviation sector.