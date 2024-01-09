Chinese investors invited for investment in different sectors, JVs

ISLAMABAD - The Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has invited Chinese investors from different sectors of the economy for investment and joint ventures in local businesses.

It is the right time for Chinese investors to earn lucrative returns on their investments in Pakistan and FPCCI assures to connect the Chinese investors with the right partners in Pakistan for joint ventures, stated Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman of FPCCI Capital Office, while meeting Chinese investors’ delegation, said a press release issued here.

The Chinese investors visited FPCCI Capital Office under the leadership of Zhang Yang, Director Chongjiang Federation of Investment and Commerce and Chairman of Chang Jiang Management Company. On this occasion, Ashfaq Ahmed, Vice President and Chairman of the Coordination Capital Office Malik Sohail Hussain, Tariq Sadiq, and others were also present.

Addressing the delegation, Karim Aziz Malik further said that Pakistan provides attractive incentives and liberal policies for investment in all sectors of the economy for foreign and local investors. These incentives are available in special schemes and in traditional as well as non-traditional sectors of the economy which offer great opportunities to the business community to invest in the country and to have maximum profit on their investments, he said.

Karim Aziz Malik briefed the delegation that Pakistan’s top exportable items include textile made-up, cotton, knitted and non-knitted apparel, Rice, pink salt, plastic articles, leather articles, automobiles, mining, gems stones, among many others. He further said that most of Pakistan’s textile products are exported to Europe and America, but the textile industry is hoping to boost exports to China.

Chairman Capital Office said that Pakistan is the world’s 10th largest producer of rice. Pakistan’s exports make up more than 8% of the world’s total rice trade. Pakistan’s export of broken rice to China has increased substantially. He further said that Pakistan is the world’s sole producer of pink salt and the global market for pink salt is approximately $12 billion. He invited Chinese investors to the emerging and fast-growing sector of pink salt for investment and joint venture. He informed that the season of cherry is going to start in Gilgit Baltistan and many Chinese delegations have visited the orchards of cherries and they have shown their keen interest in importing cherries from Pakistan.

Ashfaq Ahmed, Vice President FPCCI, stressed the importance of interaction between business people, expansion of trade, and creation of joint venture investment between both nations. He further said that in the future, Pak-China collaboration would largely be dependent on the active participation of their private sector enterprises. Both governments should play the role of facilitators of private-sector collaboration to enhance their role in promoting bilateral trade and investment. Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman of Coordination FPCCI Capital Office, briefed the participants about business opportunities and investment potential in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He said that Pakistan and China have great prospects to promote cooperation in multiple areas. He said it was encouraging that many Chinese companies were investing in Pakistan and making useful contributions to the economic development of our country. He stressed for frequent exchange of trade delegations to bring the private sectors of both countries closer, exchange views, share experiences, and explore possibilities of setting up joint ventures in potential areas of cooperation.

Speaking at the occasion, Zhang Yang, Director of CFIC and Chairman of Chang Jiang Management, said that Pakistan has made attractive policies, which provide numerous investment opportunities for Chinese investors. He said that various Chinese companies are working in various fields in Pakistan. The two countries are committed to further improving trade relations and we hope that in the future there will be substantial growth in bilateral trade between the two countries. He further said that we are in an era of challenges and changes, he said.