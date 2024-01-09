Commissioner visits Bandhi RHC to review anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Benazirabad division Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited different areas of Nawabshah City UC II and the Rural Health Centre of Bandhi to overview the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in the district and inspected the polio fixed and transit points and checked the record of polio teams He directed officials of the health department that the polio campaign is very important and for that reason, the team shall reach vaccination sites in time and their vigilance shall be ensured. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The commissioner said that he is observing the performance of the polio campaign to achieve 100 percent target. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jahangir Korai, Syed GhulamMujtaba and other officials were present on the occasion.