Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP 2024-25 held

January 09, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired a consultative session regarding the formation of ADP 2024–25 (Agriculture Sector) organized by P&D Board here Monday. The session was attended by government functionaries, academia, researchers, progressive farmers, and representatives of the corporate sector. The theme of the session was to identify key challenges, gaps, and priority areas for framing development projects for the ADP (Annual Development Programme) 2024–25 and to suggest ways forward to boost the agrarian economy.

