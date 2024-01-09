Cricketing legends and renowned commentators set to call DP World ILT20 Season 2

The DP World International League T20 and the tournament’s broadcast partners ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) have unveiled a star-studded panel of commentators for the league’s Season 2.

The world’s second most-watched league will be brought to life by a panel rounded-off with some of the leading cricketing experts in the world. The voices behind some of the most iconic moments in the sport in recent years — Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Rohan Gavaskar, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar will be joined by Alan Wilkins, Simon Doull, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Niall O’Brien.

With an illustrious array of distinguished personalities and renowned voices gracing the commentary panel, the DP World ILT20 and ZEE Entertainment promises to deliver captivating action from the league's second season in an engaging and dynamic fashion. Former India captain Anjum Chopra as well as high-profile sports broadcasters Reema Malhotra and Natalie Germanos will be three esteemed female commentators on the panel.

These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a deep passion for the game, promising to deliver comprehensive coverage and expert insights throughout the league’s upcoming season, elevating the cricket-viewing experience. The commentary will be available in English and Hindi languages.

The tournament begins on Friday 19 January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors. Cricket fans can watch the DP World ILT20 Season 2 on Zee’s most widely distributed and viewed 10 linear TV channels: &Pictures, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Ganga, Zee Cinemalu HD, &Flix, &Flix HD and Zee Zest HD and leading OTT platform ZEE5.

All single header matches will be broadcast Live at 8:00 pm India time, starting with the pre-match presentation at 7:30 PM. The afternoon match on the double-header’s day will start at 4:00 PM - IST. The commentators are meanwhile looking forward to a riveting DP World ILT20 Season 2 which will include some of the biggest T20 stars from around the world.

Wasim Akram: “I am truly thrilled to be part of the commentary team for the second season of DP World ILT20. The three iconic venues in the UAE will serve as the canvas for some of the most prominent T20 stars to showcase their talent.”

Waqar Younis: “DP World ILT20 is truly a cricketing rendezvous, featuring a mix of seasoned players and rising stars, making the league a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts globally. It is a celebration of cricketing diversity, with an array of player and team rivalries. I am very excited to be part of the commentators’ panel for the upcoming edition.”

Alan Wilkins: “I am honoured to be part of the esteemed commentary panel for the upcoming season of DP World ILT20. The recognised global league will be a celebration of the spirit of cricket as the sporting extravaganza unfolds across the UAE. As the second-most watched T20 cricket league globally, I believe that ZEE Entertainment is committed to making the league bigger and better, offering a fresh and exciting experience to a global audience.”

Rohan Gavaskar: “As we step into the exciting journey of the DP World ILT20’s second season, I invite viewers to get ready for a captivating cricket experience on &Pictures and ZEE5. Featuring a global array of talent and strategic team plays, this season promises fans worldwide a thrilling and engaging spectacle.”

Virender Sehwag: “UAE's meteoric rise as a cricketing powerhouse in recent years is truly remarkable, and the DP World ILT20 is undoubtedly another jewel in its cricketing crown. As the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the league is around the corner, I am anticipating electrifying performances from power-packed players. Following the phenomenal success garnered by the league’s inaugural season, I am confident in ZEE’s unwavering commitment to amplify the league and offer an exhilarating experience on display for global audiences.”

Some of the world’s most prominent cricket stars are slated to play in the Season 2, including David Warner, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Dasun Shanaka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings, David Willey, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, James Vince, Chris Woakes and Martin Guptill.