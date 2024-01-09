CTD official martyred, several wounded in Peshawar court firing

PESHAWAR - A tragic incident unfolded on Monday when an armed man, later identified as Abdul Wahab, opened fire in a court building, resulting in the martyrdom of a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official and injuries to three others. Abdul Wahab, disguised as a lawyer, entered the court complex and allegedly fired shots at his rivals who were present for a hearing at the Anti-Terrorist Court. Two of his rivals, Abdul Rehman and Malik Ramzan, sustained injuries, while CTD Constable Hujjat Ullah, on official duty, lost his life on the spot. Another police officer was injured and subsequently hospitalized. The attacker was arrested by the police. Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar and other senior officers visited the Judicial Complex to assess and enhance security measures. The funeral prayers for the fallen CTD cop were offered at the Peshawar Police Lines, attended by Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat, Secretary Home Abid Majeed, and other dignitaries. The IGP paid homage to the cops martyred in Peshawar and in a bomb blast in Bajaur. KP, Peshawar Bars announce boycott today: In response to the shooting incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and the Peshawar District Bar Association announced a boycott of the courts today (Tuesday) within the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court. The Council condemned the firing incident and called on the government to ensure foolproof security for judges, lawyers, and judicial staff. During the emergency, the District Bar Association office-bearers criticised the occurrence of such incidents despite the heavy deployment of security personnel in the Judicial Complex. The association president, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, and general secretary Iftikhar Hussan Samandar advocate deemed the firing incident a negligence on the part of law enforcement agencies. The incident was termed a security lapse.