Cultural minister lauds private schools’ role

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 09, 2024
ATTOCK  -  Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, stated that private educational institutions are alleviating the government’s burden. He expressed these views as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of an inter-school debating competition organized by the Sir Syed Education Foundation in Hassanabdal. Prominent attendees included Ahmed Masood, a descendant of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan; former Director of Air Weapons Complex (AWC) Dr. Azhar Munir, former education CEO of Rawalpindi Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq, and PPP local leader Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan. The competition saw participants from various educational institutions in Taxila, Wah, Hassanabdal, Khanpur, and Haripur. Shah emphasized that education provision is a constitutional government duty, but success requires private sector support. He noted that over 90% of parents choose private schools, which offer individual student assessment, and that private institutions foster a competitive spirit in public schools, which is essential for societal development. Syed Ahmed Masood, speaking at the event, called for a revival of the educational ideology of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, urging students to acquire knowledge, develop character, and uphold morality and truth. He encouraged teachers to strengthen students’ character, playing an effective role in classrooms. Sir Syed Education Foundation President Prof. Tahir Durrani highlighted Sir Syed’s introduction of Islamic culture and western education in the subcontinent, emphasizing character building in modern education.

