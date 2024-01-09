Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

De-silting of two canals complete

January 09, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The irrigation department has completed desilting in two canals of the Faisalabad canal division while 80 percent work on other canals has been completed. Chief Engineer Shahid Saleem Chaudhary on Monday said that de-silting in two canals, Jamal Jatti and Milian distributary, has been completed while work in Sarangwala distributary is near completion. He said that field teams were fully active in their work under the supervision of Xen Shahbaz Talib to achieve the target within the stipulated time. He hoped that after completion of de-silting, irrigation water would be available to all farmers.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024