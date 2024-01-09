Emirates commemorates 25th anniversary of operations at Islamabad, Lahore airports

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has commemorated its 25th anniversary of operations at Islamabad and Lahore airports. Since its inaugural flights to both cities in January 1999, Emirates has played a crucial role in connecting Islamabad and Lahore to the world via Dubai, while fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

Over the past quarter of a century, Emirates has been a reliable partner facilitating seamless passenger and cargo movement and significantly contributed to the development of the country and region through tourism and trade. The airline’s strong presence in Islamabad and Lahore underscores its position as a leading and reliable carrier which is committed to excellence and innovation in the aviation sector.

In its pivotal role, Emirates ensured seamless journeys for millions of passengers on its routes from the key points in Pakistan, with the airline operating a robust schedule of ten weekly flights from each of the two cities. Highlights etched in Emirates’ remarkable history serving Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad, and its second largest city Lahore, include the transport of over 11.4 million passengers on over 34,000 flights between both cities and the airline’s hub in Dubai. Emirates’ extensive network of more than 140 destinations has not only enhanced tourism and economic ties for Pakistan, but it has also fostered stronger relationships between communities worldwide. Through Emirates’ scheduled services, Islamabad and Lahore have both emerged as strategic gateways connecting passengers to top destinations in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, and Canada. With the UAE being home to more than 1.6 million Pakistani nationals, comprising more than 15 percent of the population, the country and specifically Dubai, is also a popular destination for travellers from the two cities. Flights to Lahore and Islamabad are most frequented by travellers from the same points, across the leisure and business segments, and including passengers flying to visit family and friends.

On the airline’s 25th anniversary of operations in both Islamabad and Lahore, Mohammed Alhashmi, Emirates’ Vice President for Pakistan said: “Emirates is proud to have been part of the county’s growth story, with operations to Islamabad and Lahore, two important points in our Pakistan network. Emirates continues to be a dependable travel partner for many in Pakistan, including our loyal customers whorely on us for the premium services we offer, both in the air and on the ground, commitment to excellence in our service standards and ensuring an unmatched travel experience, as well as seamless connectivity to points in our vast network.