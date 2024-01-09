Environment challenge

I bring to light a serious concern regarding a significant challenge in our country - the environmental crisis. It is a major health issue that urgently needs improvement, as it has brought acute hardships to the survival of Pakistan. Unfortunately, the government has not shown any interest in addressing this paramount effect.

The main symbol of the problem is the proliferation of plastic pollution, air pollution, deforestation, food wastage, and many more. These activities are carried out by people on a daily basis. Environmental issues represent the harmful effects of human activities on the environment. Despite our country having high temperatures worldwide, the authorities have failed to address this alarming matter. I earnestly implore the relevant authorities to take immediate and concerted action to address this issue seriously.

ROZAL MAJEED, Lahore.